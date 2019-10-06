DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Contrasting side by side

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|9.12M
|-0.92
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|24.11M
|-1.24
|0.00
Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|350,364,963.50%
|0%
|0%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|606,464,595.65%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Mustang Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 131.02% and its average price target is $7.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 7.1%. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.37%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.
Summary
Mustang Bio Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
