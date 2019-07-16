DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $11, suggesting a potential upside of 157.01%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%. Based on the results shown earlier the analysts’ belief is that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.