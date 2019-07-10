DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 96.30 N/A -0.74 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 17.7% are GTx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GTx Inc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors GTx Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.