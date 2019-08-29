DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 68.56 N/A -0.92 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a -17.48% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.37%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.