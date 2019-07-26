DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 83.81 N/A -0.74 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 7.7%. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.37%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.