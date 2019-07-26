DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|83.81
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.68
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-151%
|-137.4%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 7.7%. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.37%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|-11.26%
|-14.64%
|7.99%
|-4.05%
|-16.23%
|26.15%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
