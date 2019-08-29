DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Contrasting side by side

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 59.55 N/A -0.92 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.