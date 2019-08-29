DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Contrasting side by side

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|59.55
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
