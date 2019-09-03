DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 60.35 N/A -0.92 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 9.97 N/A -7.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 30% of Aravive Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aravive Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.