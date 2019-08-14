DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Comparison side by side

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 54.27 N/A -0.92 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Analyst Ratings

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 77.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.