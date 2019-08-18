DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Analysts See $-0.28 EPS; Wolverine Asset Management Has Decreased By $9.50 Million Its Lowes Cos (Put) (LOW) Stake

Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to report $-0.28 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter’s $-0.4 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 63,016 shares traded. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has declined 54.51% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (LOW) stake by 95.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 87,200 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 4,000 shares with $437,000 value, down from 91,200 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc (Put) now has $73.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.05 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. The company has market cap of $30.74 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia; and DMDx, a diagnostic tool to measure human tissue kallikrein-1 levels.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 23.82% above currents $93.92 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $120 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $127 target in Monday, April 1 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $126 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,355 are held by Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co. 104,886 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment Advsrs. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,635 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Buckingham Inc holds 1% or 97,045 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp stated it has 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Btr Capital Mngmt reported 117,102 shares. Mechanics State Bank Trust Department owns 2,172 shares. Lau Associate Ltd Com has 16,059 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Ledyard Bank & Trust reported 0.81% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.4% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Colonial Trust Advisors reported 10,125 shares. Regions Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.18% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Goelzer Invest Mgmt Incorporated owns 34,670 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp (NYSE:ANH) stake by 807,654 shares to 2.34 million valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hertz Global Hldgs Inc stake by 60,008 shares and now owns 66,808 shares. Infinera Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:INFN) was raised too.