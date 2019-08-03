DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Analysts See $-0.28 EPS; Heritage Financial (HFWA) Sentiment Is 0.98

Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 53 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 54 trimmed and sold stakes in Heritage Financial Corp. The funds in our database reported: 29.64 million shares, down from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Heritage Financial Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 46 Increased: 43 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to report $-0.28 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter’s $-0.4 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 31,539 shares traded. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has declined 54.51% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small businesses and general public in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation for 284,729 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 382,868 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.68% invested in the company for 382,929 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 0.98% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,886 shares.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.71 million for 14.15 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

