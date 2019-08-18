Diam Company LTD Upped Stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH); As Gogo (GOGO) Valuation Declined, Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Decreased by $6.15 Million Its Position

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 38,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 483,565 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 445,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 1.35 million shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 6.77 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38M, down from 8.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 2.15 million shares traded or 46.23% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR INVESTMENT HAVE HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 04/05/2018 – GOGO – FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, CO EXPECTS GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MLN TO $170 MLN AND CASH CAPEX OF $110 MLN TO $130 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Sees FY Rev $865M-$935M; 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SNH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 164.54 million shares or 0.57% less from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Llc accumulated 11,448 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 209,427 shares. Int Gp invested in 474,130 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). 2,457 were reported by Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab. Bennicas Assoc reported 20,280 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 84,700 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited has 0% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.02% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.32% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 149,100 shares. Cwm Lc reported 569 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Limited holds 0.01% or 25,901 shares. B Riley Wealth has 27,334 shares. Clearbridge holds 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 500 shares.

More notable recent Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Do The Bonds Offer Value For Senior Housing Properties Trust? – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces the Sale of Four Properties – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Senior Housing Properties Trust declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Senior Housing Properties Trust Is Sinking Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 117,942 shares to 46,061 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,728 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 12,400 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 29,640 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 21,866 shares. Illinois-based First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0.84% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.04% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 47,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advsr invested in 65,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 108,811 shares. 313,503 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Inc. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 72,607 shares. 175,000 were reported by Highbridge Cap Llc. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 9,970 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 15,000 shares. 175,907 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Com.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.77 million activity.

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gogo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gogo Inc (GOGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gogo +8% on revenue beat, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Gogo (GOGO) Likely to Report In-Line – Roth Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gogo Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares to 978,000 shares, valued at $16.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 67,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).