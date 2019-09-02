Diam Company LTD Upped Stag Indl (STAG) Stake; Covalent Partners Has Lifted Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake

Diam Company Ltd increased Stag Indl Inc (STAG) stake by 10.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd acquired 32,188 shares as Stag Indl Inc (STAG)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 326,913 shares with $9.69 million value, up from 294,725 last quarter. Stag Indl Inc now has $3.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 709,115 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018

Covalent Partners Llc increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 24.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covalent Partners Llc acquired 8,600 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Covalent Partners Llc holds 43,255 shares with $6.59M value, up from 34,655 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $20.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.05% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 52,049 shares. First Tru Advisors LP has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 82,198 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt Inc owns 38,188 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd holds 39,386 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs owns 518,310 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 94,287 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 265,206 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Dana has 0.13% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 90,100 shares. The New York-based Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Assetmark Inc owns 1,450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 660,989 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 16.26M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 325,951 were reported by Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com.

Diam Company Ltd decreased Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) stake by 336,770 shares to 157,253 valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) stake by 113,026 shares and now owns 61,615 shares. Axalta Coating Sys Ltd was reduced too.

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STAG Industrial: Pricey But Uncrushed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 120,700 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 2,985 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,663 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 36,890 shares. 608 are owned by Smithfield. Dupont Cap Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Key Gru (Cayman) Ltd holds 7.85% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 735,946 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 1,863 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc invested in 3,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Corecommodity Management Lc accumulated 0.67% or 7,772 shares. Lifeplan Group has 75 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Company has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Millennium Lc has invested 0.21% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jp Marvel Investment Ltd accumulated 22,148 shares. Tci Wealth has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity. THOMPSON J KENNETH bought 500 shares worth $60,505.

Among 5 analysts covering Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pioneer Natural has $19000 highest and $158 lowest target. $178.80’s average target is 44.87% above currents $123.42 stock price. Pioneer Natural had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $185 target in Monday, April 22 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Imperial Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.