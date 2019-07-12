Diam Company LTD Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Raised as Share Value Rose; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Netflix (NFLX)

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59M, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $375.48. About 3.88 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 2460.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 111,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,785 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 4,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 233,580 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 46,900 shares to 58,600 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 120,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,037 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold 7,607 shares worth $2.74M.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold 7,607 shares worth $2.74M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 248,271 shares to 875,956 shares, valued at $138.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).