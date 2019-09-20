Diam Company LTD Raised Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake By $1.81 Million; LSB Industries (LXU)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Diam Company Ltd increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 9.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd acquired 4,941 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 54,381 shares with $19.92M value, up from 49,440 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $36.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $356.3. About 205,731 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

LSB Industries Inc (LXU) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 39 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 26 cut down and sold their holdings in LSB Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 14.92 million shares, down from 15.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding LSB Industries Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 29 New Position: 10.

Robotti Robert holds 2.67% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. for 1.96 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 460,214 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.84% invested in the company for 1.72 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Management Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 82,645 shares.

Analysts await LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.00 EPS, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $-1.22 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by LSB Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,900.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 25th – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 84% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) CEO Mark Behrman on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “LSB Industries, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the 2019 Second Quarter – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $245,029 activity.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 56,527 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) has declined 21.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 23/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due; 04/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades LSB Industries To ‘CCC+’; Debt Rtgs Raised; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – PRICED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 16/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2019; 20/04/2018 – LSB NOTES TO BE ISSUED AT PRICE EQUAL TO 99.509% OF FACE VALUE; 27/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of LSB Industries, Inc. – LXU; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER TO BUY ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING $375 MLN 8.50% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES-ON APRIL 16, CO, UNITS SIGNATORY THERETO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Completion of $400 M Notes Offering and Settlement of Tender Offer

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $166.94 million. The firm provides nitrogen fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate , urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 890,742 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Charles Schwab Investment Inc has 428,324 shares. Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 25,208 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,591 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 26,039 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. City Tru Fl invested in 1.53% or 10,110 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.12% or 63,304 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Com holds 1,414 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.23% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 4,257 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.21% or 108,565 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability owns 6,183 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 0.45% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Horizon Invs Lc holds 0.02% or 1,996 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership invested in 14,474 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $330 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is 0.67% above currents $356.3 stock price. Roper Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating.