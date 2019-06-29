Diam Company LTD Position in Twitter (TWTR) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose; Indus Capital Partners Trimmed Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) by $71.30 Million as Share Value Rose

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 313.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 251,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,964 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, up from 80,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 15.50 million shares traded or 5.06% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $169.45. About 19.97M shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd by 176,816 shares to 909,576 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 463,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.49 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.