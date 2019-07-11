Diam Company LTD Position in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Raised by $425,600 as Share Price Rose; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Value Rose While Seatown Holdings Has Trimmed Holding by $4.34 Million

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 1.90 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 102.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,020 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $850,000, up from 7,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $63.37. About 72,611 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has declined 4.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 55.62 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Hesitant To Buy Into The Zayo Rumors – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call May 9, 2019 – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo: Reorg Drives Fundamentals, Potential Buyout Offers Optionality – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ZAYO, AMBR MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Actions Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. and Amber Road, Inc. â€“ ZAYO, AMBR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90,000 shares to 232,700 shares, valued at $27.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 52,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

