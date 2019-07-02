Diam Company LTD Position in Edison Intl (EIX) Decreased by $24.26 Million; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Boosted Its Stake in Shaw Communications (SJR) by $700,920 as Stock Price Declined

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 35,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 571,869 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, up from 536,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 481,463 shares traded or 21.20% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 65.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 397,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 205,740 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74M, down from 603,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.16. About 2.33M shares traded or 8.07% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook for Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison to Positive From Stable; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT lll Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 02/04/2018 – Advisory for Tuesday, May 1: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 03/12/2018 07:35 PM; 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: EPA RULE CHANGES WON’T SLOW ELECTRIC CARS

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TAL Education Group (TAL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E, Edison move up as Citi sees California pushing for wildfire fix – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California considers PUC overhaul after PG&E bankruptcy – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 162 are held by Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 6,228 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 13,301 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel owns 7,705 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 364,628 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.09% or 48,531 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Inc Ne invested in 0.18% or 8,100 shares. Pzena Inv Limited stated it has 2.53% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc holds 59,522 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 34,792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Zebra Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0.38% or 11,459 shares. Moreover, Fulton Bancorporation Na has 0.02% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 4,534 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.06% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 103,681 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.01% or 6,322 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 27.38% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.84 per share. EIX’s profit will be $348.61 million for 15.69 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.84% EPS growth.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3,031 shares to 70,531 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 435,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).