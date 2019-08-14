Diam Company LTD Lifted Stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by $2.11 Million; Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Raised Its A F L A C (AFL) Holding by $1.84 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 27,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 167,241 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 139,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 375,544 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 2.70 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 282,470 shares to 127,362 shares, valued at $33.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.