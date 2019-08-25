Diam Company LTD Lifted Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $1.04 Million as Shares Rose; Cumberland Partners LTD Position in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Boosted as Stock Declined

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 88.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 5,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 10,894 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 5,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 235,094 shares traded or 22.78% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) by 78.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 40,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 92,434 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21 million, up from 51,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cleararc Inc has 0.04% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 15,509 shares. Two Creeks LP has 497,037 shares for 6.86% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Llc invested in 3,963 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd reported 8,000 shares. Granite Inv Prns invested in 20,807 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Blackrock reported 3.81 million shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Art Limited Liability Corp stated it has 19,798 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advisors stated it has 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 67,258 are owned by Swiss Bank & Trust. Sg Americas Limited Com invested 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ameriprise invested in 439,621 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 7,083 shares to 45,932 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 79,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,143 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CEO Lynn Moore on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 17,900 shares to 8,200 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,671 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).