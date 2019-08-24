Diam Company LTD Lifted Its Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Stake by $415,584; Stock Price Rose; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Its Stake in Kroger Co (KR) by $996,936

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 41,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.80 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.85M, up from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 7.21 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion; 23/05/2018 – KROGER TO ACQUIRE HOME CHEF FOR $200M PLUS EARNOUT PAYMENTS; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – REMOVING CONVENIENCE STORES FROM ADJ. 52 WEEK BASIS 2017 RESULTS LOWERS 2018-2020 EXPECTED BASE FIFO OPER. PROFIT BY ABOUT $165 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Posts Profit Growth As Costs Rise; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 23,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 920,988 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 897,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 2.10 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 360,509 shares to 189,491 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.88 million shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $75.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3.89 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).