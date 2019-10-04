Diam Company LTD Increases Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Gm Advisory Group Has Lifted Position by $320,256

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 4,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 54,381 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.92 million, up from 49,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $340.08. About 383,860 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 8.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies Reinforces A Valuable Lesson – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies has a deal to sell subsidiary for $925M for the second time – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Ltd has 0.83% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Massachusetts Finance Ma stated it has 1.94M shares. 43,921 were accumulated by American Grp Inc. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) accumulated 1,146 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 17,751 were reported by Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has invested 2.24% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Zwj Inv Counsel invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 917 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 1,199 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 8,441 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 214,000 shares. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management invested in 4,463 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated holds 9,893 shares. Highland Mngmt LP stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 49,022 shares to 300 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 77,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.66M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney announces final results for notes tender – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Garmin ‘leverages power of Disney’ for new Captain America, Captain Marvel watches – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Disney Stock Might Fill the Gap – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is the 8th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Investments Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stock Yards Bancorp holds 128,015 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Capital Inv Limited has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). American Natl Registered Investment Advisor has 0.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.1% or 173,468 shares in its portfolio. Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.14% or 92,000 shares. Semper Augustus Investments Group Limited Liability Com reported 21,505 shares. Capital Invest Counsel invested 1.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And has 1,866 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept reported 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Valicenti Advisory Services accumulated 2,234 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Llc owns 34,131 shares. Mirador Cap Lp holds 19,475 shares. Family Trust Com has invested 2.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).