Diam Company LTD Increased Vale S A (VALE) Position by $448,266; Sigma Planning Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 34,482 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 327,721 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 293,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 15.52 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS NORTH OPERATIONS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID TRUCK STRIKE; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 28/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES EARLY SALE OFF OF 4.375% 2022 NOTES TENDER OFFER; 04/05/2018 – PETROS IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES IN PETROBRAS, VALE, BRF: CIO; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: VALE TO REPORT 1Q EARNINGS ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 15/05/2018 – VALE SAYS YARA DEAL CONCLUDED; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 16/04/2018 – VALE: OPTIMISTIC MEETING 2018 OUTPUT TARGET OF ABOUT 77,000T; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES VALE-YARA FERTILIZER DEAL WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET OPERATING REVENUE OF $8.6 BLN

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 4,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,029 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47 million, up from 77,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 104,766 shares to 51,156 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.61 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23M shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Vale’s Stock To Decouple From Its Fundamentals In The Short Term – Forbes” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More Upside For Brazil Stocks As iBovespa Breaks Above 100,000 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valeâ€™s Woes Keep Mounting – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Rock-Solid Cheap Stocks With a P/E Under 10 – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vale declares iron ore force majeure following mine suspension – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.