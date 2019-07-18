Diam Company LTD Increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stake; Long Road Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Position

Diam Company Ltd increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) stake by 2460.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd acquired 111,263 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 115,785 shares with $2.88M value, up from 4,522 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $20.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 2.56M shares traded or 75.12% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) stake by 5.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc acquired 2,600 shares as Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Long Road Investment Counsel Llc holds 49,978 shares with $7.17M value, up from 47,378 last quarter. Illinois Tool Works Inc now has $48.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $150.1. About 508,560 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Hartnett John R. sold $1.99M worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 14,500 shares. $2.57M worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM.

Among 8 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $128 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained the shares of ITW in report on Friday, May 10 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 5. The stock has “Sell” rating by Northcoast on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 146 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Schulhoff & Co has 0.13% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,712 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited invested in 0.08% or 1,476 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Oh reported 1,994 shares. Aperio Group Inc holds 0.17% or 281,558 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 722 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 3,439 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Essex Fin Service has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Jnba Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 75,532 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors reported 127,893 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Liberty Global had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LBTYA in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of LBTYA in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.