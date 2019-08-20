Diam Company LTD Increased Its Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Holding by $300,186; Shareholder White Elm Capital Has Increased Citigroup (C) Holding

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 17,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 342,041 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 324,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 849,089 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $262,000 PER KEY; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.8. About 6.26 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 11/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Citigroup’s Clements to Lead CLO Business in U.S; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $163,750 activity.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 616,369 shares to 243,182 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 226,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,747 shares, and cut its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,913 are owned by D E Shaw Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 16 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 12,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc has 656,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pggm Invests holds 1.72 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 61,600 are owned by Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Duff Phelps Com holds 1.96M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Co holds 0.02% or 15,728 shares. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 3,542 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 28,500 shares. Westpac reported 63,500 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na accumulated 470 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 594,238 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 157,513 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Incorporated accumulated 154,848 shares.

