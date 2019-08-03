Diam Company LTD Increased Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Position; Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose While Carderock Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $951,104

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 123.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 4,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,932 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 4,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 59,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 388,994 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 329,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 1.03 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap holds 0.03% or 12,426 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 286,953 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Com accumulated 1,949 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New York-based Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hilltop Holding has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Forbes J M & Llp stated it has 84,630 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Nj has 38,880 shares. Amer Century reported 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cohen Lawrence B invested in 2,498 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 31,902 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Grimes & holds 0.05% or 3,531 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & has 6,297 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mountain Valley Pipeline extension wins draft environmental OK from FERC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NextEra (NEE) Stock Combines the Stability of a Utility With the Growth of Green Energy – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,378 are owned by Aperio Gp Ltd. Moreover, Dupont Capital Corp has 0.03% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma holds 0.04% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) or 173,425 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 90,588 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 40,663 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.02% or 267,247 shares. 77,211 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Virtu Financial Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 16,501 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) or 14,100 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 1.36 million shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. 120,518 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Nwq Investment Lc reported 2.84 million shares. Real Mgmt Ser Ltd Liability Com holds 683,800 shares or 6.81% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech invested 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 585,421 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 2.17 million shares to 986,998 shares, valued at $19.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EPP) by 67,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tour One Congress Plaza’s plush penthouse suite – Austin Business Journal” published on June 25, 2015, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Millions of square feet of Austin office space may shift in reported mega-deal by Brandywine – Austin Business Journal” published on October 03, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Brandywine Realty Trust – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2018.