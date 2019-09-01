Diam Company LTD Holds Stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR); Pfizer Com (PFE) Stock Value Declined While Live Your Vision Raised Its Holding

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 45.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 12,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The institutional investor held 41,011 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 28,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $92.53. About 231,852 shares traded or 10.43% up from the average. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco 1 (STPZ) by 8,848 shares to 1,224 shares, valued at $63,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in X (DBEF) by 15,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,689 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (KNOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.37 million shares to 584,361 shares, valued at $24.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 138,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,788 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.