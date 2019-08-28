Diam Company LTD Has Trimmed Waters (WAT) Stake by $18.17 Million; Stock Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Decreased Stake by $1.77 Million

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $359.46. About 1.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 58.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 72,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 52,251 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, down from 124,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $206.53. About 165,716 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing has conducted 500 MAX jet test flights, CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.