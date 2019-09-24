Diam Company LTD Has Raised Southern Co (SO) Holding; BB&T (BBT) Sentiment Is 1

BB&T Corp (BBT) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 332 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 332 decreased and sold their holdings in BB&T Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 523.08 million shares, up from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding BB&T Corp in top ten positions increased from 10 to 12 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 53 Reduced: 279 Increased: 254 New Position: 78.

Diam Company Ltd increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 8.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd acquired 53,013 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 676,430 shares with $37.39M value, up from 623,417 last quarter. Southern Co now has $64.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 3.16M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $39.80 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 12.86 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 2.06 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.14M for 12.61 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc holds 11.63% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation for 541,279 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owns 8.77 million shares or 4.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kdi Capital Partners Llc has 4.1% invested in the company for 223,250 shares. The California-based First Western Capital Management Co has invested 3.76% in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 185,926 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited holds 11,191 shares. Capwealth Advisors Llc reported 21,401 shares stake. City Holding has 0.79% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hodges Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fincl Advantage holds 3.49% or 92,079 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 6,637 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arvest State Bank Tru Division reported 14,051 shares. West Chester Cap stated it has 3,845 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Essex Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 405,246 shares. 6,725 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc. First City Cap holds 1.22% or 30,370 shares. Tru Communications Of Vermont holds 15,949 shares. Brinker Capital owns 13,434 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

