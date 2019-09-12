Diam Company LTD Has Raised Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position By $691,262; Primecap Management Company Trimmed Netapp (NTAP) Stake By $42.12 Million

Diam Company Ltd increased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 10.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd acquired 53,174 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock rose 3.49%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 566,164 shares with $7.83 million value, up from 512,990 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $15.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 9.46 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model

Primecap Management Company decreased Netapp Inc. (NTAP) stake by 2.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company sold 690,500 shares as Netapp Inc. (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Primecap Management Company holds 33.23M shares with $2.05 billion value, down from 33.92M last quarter. Netapp Inc. now has $13.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 3.71M shares traded or 38.66% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $191.40M for 18.11 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $60.38’s average target is 6.87% above currents $56.5 stock price. NetApp had 20 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of NTAP in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Susquehanna. Morgan Stanley maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Friday, August 2 with “Underweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 2 by Piper Jaffray. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NTAP in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why NetApp Stock Fell 17.8% Last Month – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 63% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Susquehanna turns bullish on NetApp – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Showcases Cloud-Based Solution at VMworld 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Primecap Management Company increased Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) stake by 932,710 shares to 51.77 million valued at $580.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Jet Blue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stake by 24,400 shares and now owns 22.91 million shares. Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 153,470 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp has invested 0.04% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.85% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Dean Management has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). California-based Ltd Ca has invested 0.68% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 70,477 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,808 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 992,896 shares. Maine-based Hm Payson And has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). M&T Commercial Bank has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 2,168 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas Inc has invested 0.25% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Valley Advisers Inc holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 11,077 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity. The insider STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought 18,000 shares worth $240,019.

Diam Company Ltd decreased Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) stake by 9,944 shares to 78,229 valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tapestry Inc stake by 14,867 shares and now owns 148,930 shares. Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) was reduced too.