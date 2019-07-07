Diam Company LTD Has Lowered Sabre (SABR) Holding By $6.67 Million; CF Industries Holdings (CF) Has 0.78 Sentiment

Diam Company Ltd decreased Sabre Corp (SABR) stake by 71.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd sold 317,634 shares as Sabre Corp (SABR)’s stock declined 14.16%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 124,080 shares with $2.65 million value, down from 441,714 last quarter. Sabre Corp now has $6.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 776,475 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 30/05/2018 – Sabre Insurance Cofounder, Investor Sell 18% Stake for GBP112.8 Mln; 07/05/2018 – SABRE DACs from ESS Technology to Integrate MQA Rendering, Studio-Quality Sound Made Simple; 07/03/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE HOLDINGS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 159 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 203 sold and reduced equity positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 195.29 million shares, down from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CF Industries Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 153 Increased: 102 New Position: 57.

Diam Company Ltd increased Agnc Invt Corp stake by 173,415 shares to 290,106 valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) stake by 32,508 shares and now owns 50,798 shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc was raised too.

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Turkey’s online leader IATI selects Sabre as its strategic technology partner – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Turns Bearish on Airline Vendor Sabre – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sabre Corporation (SABR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federal Realty Investment Trust, Chubb and Sabre – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre continues to drive innovation for airlines, announcing several new imaginative solutions – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 55.56% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SABR’s profit will be $43.95M for 36.14 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sabre had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, February 14. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.44 million for 14.84 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.24 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 33.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.