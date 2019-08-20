Diam Company LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $47.45 Million; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Glynn Capital Management Boosted Stake

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: Facebook’s leadership sinks over 20 points in corporate reputation poll; 02/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 20/05/2018 – Social media regulation was in the spotlight after a recent scandal involving Facebook user data; 15/05/2018 – MPs slam Facebook in Cambridge Analytica probe; 23/03/2018 – Ex-Cambridge Analytica insider says firm worked for pro-Brexit group-report; 26/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – American jailed in Venezuela freed – Trump tweet; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Research Ad-Free Subscription-Based Version; 30/05/2018 – Facebook is facing heightened scrutiny after widespread reports of abuse on its platform, including foreign election meddling and difficult-to-detect hate speech; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook sent doctor on a secret mission to ask hospitals to share patient data – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Democratic campaign used Facebook data too

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 70.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 249,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 104,107 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.88 million, down from 353,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $225.73. About 572,382 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14,408 shares to 180,276 shares, valued at $21.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,862 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Paloma Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natixis owns 3.32 million shares. Moreover, Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership has 2.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 525,000 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd invested in 2.63% or 72,230 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 387,074 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Lc has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). American Grp has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Btim reported 5,129 shares stake. Leisure Cap, California-based fund reported 4,397 shares. 43,585 were reported by Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. 2.90 million are held by Td Asset Mgmt. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fayez Sarofim owns 3.16M shares. Moreover, Cypress Funds Limited Liability has 3.97% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.54 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt invested 0.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Piedmont Invest Advisors invested in 0.5% or 64,054 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 1,450 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hengehold Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.62% stake. Oakbrook Invs Lc invested 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 21,025 shares. Argent Trust holds 2,051 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hemenway Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). State Street invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 6,788 shares. Harbour Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.47% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company holds 2,921 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Management Llc has 0.27% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 3,559 shares.

