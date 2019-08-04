Diam Company LTD Has Lowered Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 207 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 191 sold and decreased their stock positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 25.37 million shares, down from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 156 Increased: 123 New Position: 84.

Diam Company Ltd decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 70.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd sold 676,514 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 276,771 shares with $20.05 million value, down from 953,285 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $35.05B valuation. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80M shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Diam Company Ltd increased Sensata Technologies Hldng P stake by 68,340 shares to 72,742 valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) stake by 90,736 shares and now owns 523,578 shares. Americold Rlty Tr was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 16 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, March 10 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan also sold $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of stock or 683 shares. The insider Humphries Brian bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hilltop Inc stated it has 4,847 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 19,151 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Northern Trust has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.13% or 8,840 shares. Hartwell J M Lp owns 4.87% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 369,136 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Twin Tree Management LP holds 2,815 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fdx Inc stated it has 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 82,045 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Linscomb & Williams Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 6,435 shares. New York-based Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

The stock increased 0.23% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $792.21. About 402,447 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. holds 19.7% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for 1.86 million shares. Marshfield Associates owns 226,502 shares or 9.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 6.36% invested in the company for 30,071 shares. The New York-based Cim Llc has invested 5.53% in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 590,697 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 63.89 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

