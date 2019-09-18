Diam Company LTD Has Lifted Nike (NKE) Stake by $4.27 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, Mackenzie Financial Cut Its Holding

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 51,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 692,714 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.15M, up from 641,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.59. About 3.01M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 74.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 143,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 49,848 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.21 million, down from 192,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $222.22. About 1.87 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 97,493 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lee Danner & Bass has 5,455 shares. Hm Payson & holds 87,262 shares. City Com invested in 2,619 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 209,724 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eulav Asset Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mairs And holds 4,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argent Trust owns 31,635 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Wills Grp Inc Inc accumulated 35,506 shares. The California-based Bailard has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 518,544 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Security Bancorp Of So Dak owns 33,587 shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Limited reported 78,399 shares.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 74,180 shares to 316,137 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 28,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 955,143 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.37 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.