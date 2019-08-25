Diam Company LTD Has Lifted Its Stake in Agco (AGCO) by $843,870 as Valuation Rose; Rgm Capital Boosted Holding in Lam Research (LRCX) by $3.67 Million as Shares Rose

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 650,784 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.50 million, up from 630,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $200.39. About 2.03M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 52.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 12,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 35,412 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 23,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 488,952 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 9,050 shares. Carlson LP holds 0.45% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 365,003 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 157,372 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Citigroup invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). The Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.19% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Shelton Capital Mngmt has 324 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Co reported 0.7% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 13 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,659 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 6,971 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.06% or 377,952 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 134,540 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 442,939 shares.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 314,623 shares to 137,972 shares, valued at $8.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 546,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,337 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 113,067 shares. Wright Investors Serv owns 4,117 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 10,965 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corporation has 36,987 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 11,598 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.01% or 1,824 shares. American Century Companies stated it has 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). First Merchants, a Indiana-based fund reported 9,129 shares. Capital Invsts holds 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 139,937 shares. 64,360 are held by Kbc Nv. Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 29,948 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Marsico Cap reported 29,909 shares. Pitcairn reported 1,291 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

