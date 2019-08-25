Diam Company LTD Has Lifted By $1.00 Million Its Sprint (S) Stake; Dana (DAN) SI Decreased By 0.65%

Diam Company Ltd increased Sprint Corporation (S) stake by 141.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd acquired 200,288 shares as Sprint Corporation (S)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 341,995 shares with $1.94M value, up from 141,707 last quarter. Sprint Corporation now has $27.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 6.90 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 12/03/2018 – Sprint to Sell Up to $3.94 Billion of U.S. Spectrum-Backed Bonds; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 30/04/2018 – SPRINT CEO SAYS 5G WILL CREATE 3 MILLIONS JOBS: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Sees Fiscal-Year Adjusted EBITDA $11.3 Billion-$11.8 Billion; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sprint Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (S)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) had a decrease of 0.65% in short interest. DAN's SI was 4.53M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.65% from 4.56M shares previously. With 1.67M avg volume, 3 days are for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)'s short sellers to cover DAN's short positions. The SI to Dana Incorporated's float is 3.18%. The stock decreased 6.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 1.57M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Dana Holding's Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga" on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha" on August 08, 2019.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 7.77 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

Among 4 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Dana Holding has $24 highest and $21 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 87.66% above currents $11.99 stock price. Dana Holding had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 12. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

Diam Company Ltd decreased Hutchison China Meditech Ltd stake by 45,111 shares to 22,229 valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 160,592 shares and now owns 93,831 shares. Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.