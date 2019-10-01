Diam Company LTD Has Increased Holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) by $692,172; Td Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Autozone (AZO) by $1.15 Million

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 5,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 301,999 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.57M, up from 296,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 180,544 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 26/04/2018 – Lowder Remains Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 26/04/2018 – CRESCENT WINS IRAQ ENERGY RIGHTS FOR KHIDER AL-MAA AREA: AMEEDI; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Net $49M

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65M, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1082.56. About 128,189 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $492.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6,488 shares to 21,595 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For September 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone tops estimates, improves market share – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 15,667 shares to 314,670 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 31,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,700 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.