Diam Company LTD Has Decreased Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $79.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Sabby Management Decreased Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $28.08 Million

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 118,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 125,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $230. About 1.59 million shares traded or 12.45% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 70.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 498,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 210,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.55 million, down from 708,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $168.05. About 1.67 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.49B for 6.98 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank holds 128,235 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Cypress Capital Gp has 0.12% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,471 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sprott invested in 15,000 shares. Amer Research & Co has 0.7% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). House Lc invested in 7,097 shares. North Star Mngmt Corporation has 1,783 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corp invested in 0.02% or 8,400 shares. 6,909 were reported by Ipswich Invest Management. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has 0.39% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 132 are owned by Private Ocean Limited Liability. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,375 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 581,856 shares. Waddell And Reed reported 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGZ) by 3,398 shares to 7,498 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 146,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Gladstone Coml Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD).

