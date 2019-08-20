Diam Company LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by $16.67 Million as Shares Rose; As Transcanada (TRP) Stock Value Rose, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Raised Position by $484,000

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 71.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 213,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 83,847 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, down from 297,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 244,452 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 629,050 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25M, up from 618,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 574,424 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES A LOT OF DISRUPTION ACROSS ENERGY VALUE CHAIN; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 22/03/2018 – Petronas says involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58 million for 27.35 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.