Diam Company LTD Has Decreased Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $15.95 Million as Stock Declined; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Gates Capital Management Has Cut Position by $11.29 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 297,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.53M, down from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 425,708 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 66,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,784 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 86,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $230.26. About 63,437 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 422,413 shares to 7.73 million shares, valued at $126.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 911,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.16 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 34,482 shares to 327,721 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 82,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).