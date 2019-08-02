Diam Company LTD Has Cut Stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $20.25 Million as Share Value Declined; Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Shareholder Rk Capital Management Lowered Holding as Stock Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 52.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 80,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 73,862 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 154,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 325,696 shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 70.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 440,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 181,943 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, down from 622,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 3.30 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 2.46% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 3.65M shares. Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 11,848 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 11,045 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). American Intll Group Incorporated reported 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Asset Management reported 29,313 shares stake. Jane Street Ltd Co has 41,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. S&Co Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 7,000 shares. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Hartford Management has 0.22% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 13,791 shares. Loews holds 0% or 7,655 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 22,030 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.12% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Tru Of Vermont holds 14,348 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 80,192 shares to 739,847 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 82,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Ford, International Paper and LyondellBasell – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $532.42 million for 7.97 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Company reported 1.10 million shares. Cim Mangement has invested 0.11% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Legal General Grp Public Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 65,580 shares. Df Dent holds 26,750 shares. Moreover, James Inv Rech Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 7,675 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 1,392 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Kennedy Mngmt owns 47,441 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Captrust Advsr owns 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 9 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 3,657 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 5,155 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 29,891 shares.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lithia Motors Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lithia Motors Elevates George Hines, Chief Innovation & Technology Officer – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Intelsat S.A. (I) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acquisitions help lift results at Lithia Motors – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.