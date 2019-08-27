Diam Company LTD Has Cut Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Holding by $2.97 Million; Stock Price Rose; Brighton Jones Has Decreased Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $515,188

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 47.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 24,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 27,419 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 51,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $115.56. About 96,370 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $96.68. About 610,396 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 471 shares to 1,995 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.53 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 180,896 shares to 7.52 million shares, valued at $388.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 10,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

