Diam Company LTD Has Cut Aecom (ACM) Position By $925,592; Shorts at Mam Software Group (MAMS) Raised By 265.52%

Mam Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:MAMS) had an increase of 265.52% in short interest. MAMS’s SI was 10,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 265.52% from 2,900 shares previously. With 15,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Mam Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:MAMS)’s short sellers to cover MAMS’s short positions. The SI to Mam Software Group Inc’s float is 0.12%. It closed at $12.09 lastly. It is down 26.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Diam Company Ltd decreased Aecom (ACM) stake by 13.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd sold 25,016 shares as Aecom (ACM)’s stock rose 7.41%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 159,133 shares with $6.02 million value, down from 184,149 last quarter. Aecom now has $5.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 606,081 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aecom’s Ba2 Cfr; Assigns Ba1 Rating To Term Loan A; 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $152.64 million. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. It has a 40.3 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold MAM Software Group, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.27 million shares or 6.51% less from 4.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 28,497 shares in its portfolio. Minerva Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,330 shares. Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 16.03% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) or 3.08M shares. Renaissance Limited Co invested in 0% or 18,800 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Moreover, Panagora Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 3,152 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) or 500 shares. Zpr Invest Mngmt holds 0.61% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 29,582 shares. Cove Street Ltd Liability Company reported 1.04M shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability reported 9,279 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold ACM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 135.03 million shares or 0.52% more from 134.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Lc owns 346 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 45,952 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 27,013 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Aperio Gp reported 0.01% stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 28,941 shares. Parkside Bankshares Trust stated it has 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 15,101 were reported by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Starboard Value LP reported 4.40 million shares. Whittier Trust Com holds 4,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Australia-based Macquarie Gp has invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Ftb Advsr owns 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 134 shares. Fincl Architects Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Diam Company Ltd increased Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) stake by 1,136 shares to 36,634 valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 21,982 shares and now owns 373,142 shares. Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) was raised too.

