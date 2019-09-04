Diam Company LTD Has Boosted Cubesmart (CUBE) Position; Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hasbro has $11500 highest and $82 lowest target. $108.50’s average target is -0.83% below currents $109.41 stock price. Hasbro had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $11100 target in Thursday, August 1 report. See Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $115.0000 130.0000

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $95.0000 99.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $103.0000 118.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $103.0000 118.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $88.0000 93.0000

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $100.0000 115.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90 New Target: $82 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 312,943 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DOESN’T EXPECT MORE MATERIAL EXPENSES FROM TOYS R US; 23/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hasbro Rtgs Unchgd On Weak 1Q Prfmce; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US REVENUE HIT TO DIMINISH IN 3Q AND 4Q; 14/03/2018 – HASBRO ‘BBB’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Results; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro To Acquire Entertainment Brands Including Power Rangers In Deal Valued At $522 Million — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q NET REV. $716.3M, EST. $821.2M; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES GLOBAL TOY MARKET GROWING LOW-MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q HASBRO GAMING REV. -22%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold Hasbro, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 217,400 shares. Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) accumulated 30,393 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brinker Capital Incorporated accumulated 30,685 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Investec Asset Ltd accumulated 236,308 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Suntrust Banks holds 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 6,657 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 228 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 157,751 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Lc accumulated 861,469 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Company holds 18,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 53,817 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Hilltop reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.03% or 158,006 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 117,370 shares or 1.49% of the stock.

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $13.81 billion. The firm operates through U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. It has a 44.46 P/E ratio. The U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NRG, Unitil, General Mills, Boston Beer and Penn National – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Rock-Solid Stocks to Buy as September Looks Tough – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

