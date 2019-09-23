Diam Company LTD Decreased Yum Brands (YUM) Stake; RWE AG NEU ESSEN SHS -A- (RWNFF) Shorts Increased By 66.2%

Diam Company Ltd decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 22.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd sold 55,755 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 188,030 shares with $20.81 million value, down from 243,785 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $34.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 716,216 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Ltd has 8,850 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,721 shares. Private Co Na holds 0.32% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 14,359 shares. Main Street Rech Lc accumulated 0.06% or 2,498 shares. Hilton Capital Management Lc reported 925 shares. 1,810 were accumulated by Gw Henssler Associates Limited. First Personal Financial Serv has 1,276 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shelton owns 3,100 shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc has 750 shares. North Star Inv Corporation holds 14,282 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Com invested in 4,485 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.08% or 5,354 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 129,070 shares. Argent Lc holds 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 4,500 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yum Brands has $12500 highest and $9700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -2.78% below currents $113.49 stock price. Yum Brands had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $11200 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.87 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.