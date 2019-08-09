Diam Company LTD Decreased Holding in Loews (L) by $14.44 Million as Shares Rose; Decatur Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $2.84 Million as Stock Value Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 14,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 69,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 55,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.57. About 2.87 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 71.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 307,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 121,256 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, down from 428,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 1.09 million shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 137,113 shares to 163,160 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,534 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 18,615 shares to 57,472 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 16,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider TISCH JONATHAN M sold $479,463. On Monday, February 11 the insider TISCH ANDREW H sold $479,495.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.