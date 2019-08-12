Diam Company LTD Decreased Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) as Market Valuation Rose; Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Were Volatile While Harvest Management Has Decreased by $364,000 Its Stake

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 380,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 166,622 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.85 million, down from 547,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 5.81 million shares traded or 28.54% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of accumulated 0% or 251 shares. 792,453 are held by Neuberger Berman Gru Inc. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 258 shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.38% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 9,705 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 45,744 shares. The Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway Inc has invested 0.47% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 19,302 shares. Lifeplan Finance Group Inc accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Comm Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mirae Asset Global invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Quantres Asset Management reported 0.46% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 66,383 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets owns 5,997 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 59,257 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 7.26M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4,797 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 217,684 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 0.06% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,340 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 248 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 150,367 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 12,802 shares. City Holding Communication has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust accumulated 4,793 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 57,984 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $47.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGZ) by 3,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,498 shares, and has risen its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR).