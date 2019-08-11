Diam Company LTD Cut Position in Prologis (PLD) by $51.12 Million as Stock Rose; Gmt Capital Has Upped Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Holding by $8.11 Million

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 300,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The hedge fund held 907,376 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.04 million, up from 606,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 241,387 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 719,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 2.17 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.15M, down from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.83. About 2.54M shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60

More notable recent MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Might Have Found an Amazon-like Opportunity in India’s Paytm – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2018. More interesting news about MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial & Operating Results on January 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial & Operating Results on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 699,706 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $33.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 104,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,400 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 9,386 shares to 14,986 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 22,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0.3% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Smithfield Trust Co owns 2,869 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 5,450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 64 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cibc World Markets holds 0% or 8,403 shares. Bokf Na invested in 71,410 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr accumulated 11,407 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 189,816 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc holds 120,617 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 79,462 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.23% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Gideon Capital invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).