Diam Company LTD Cut Markel (MKL) Stake by $15.15 Million; Share Value Rose; Southport Management Holds Stake in Encana (ECA)

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 69.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 15,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 6,715 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, down from 21,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $8.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1148.06. About 25,065 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 41.08M shares traded or 73.59% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alberta gas firms propose limiting output in exchange for royalty credits – FP – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. The insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $101,300.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 90,736 shares to 523,578 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 68,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.