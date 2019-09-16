Diam Company LTD Cut Its Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Position by $547,398; Energy Income Partners Lowered Alliant Energy (LNT) Position as Share Value Rose

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 79,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.12 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 1.06 million shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 21/05/2018 – LNT FILES TO OFFER UP TO $175M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 20,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 446,852 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.26M, down from 467,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 1.10 million shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 3.26 million shares. Regal Invest Advsr Lc holds 5,182 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 5,823 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates Lc owns 1.23M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Camarda Limited Liability accumulated 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 8,000 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc has invested 0.08% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Company invested in 3,331 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 42,478 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Ent Fincl Svcs holds 0% or 260 shares. Central State Bank Trust holds 0% or 257 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.07% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Fil Ltd holds 0% or 48 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.02 million for 14.67 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,009 activity.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 812,350 shares to 17.26M shares, valued at $360.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 182,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp.

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $86.17M for 16.46 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

