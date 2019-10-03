Diam Company LTD Cut Its Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Holding by $547,398; Guardian Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $336,000

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 132,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, down from 140,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 437,935 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 20,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 446,852 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.26 million, down from 467,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 74,536 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $86.18M for 17.32 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22,939 shares to 312,130 shares, valued at $51.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.50 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.